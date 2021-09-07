Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii to Nani’s Tuck Jagdish: Where and when to watch new south movies releasing on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii that showcases the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa or the perfect festive release Tuck Jagdish? Theatres or OTT? Comedy or drama? It seems audiences are spoilt for choice this weekend as six films vie for their attention ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pandemic may have changed the way we consume content but it has not deterred the filmmakers who are experimenting with both theatrical and streaming routes. Here is the complete list of films that are coming out this weekend.

Movies in theatres

Thalaivii

The biopic film is based on the life and times of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the film was supposed to be her grand comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of over 12 years. Her last Tamil film was Dhaam Dhoom, which came out in 2008. The film was supposed to release in April but was delayed after theatres closed in many parts of India due to the second wave of the pandemic. Now it is ready to open in cinemas on September 10. Will it draw the audience in large numbers to the box office? It remains to be seen. Directed by AL Vijay from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s script, it is said to release on an OTT platforms four weeks after its theatrical release.

Laabam

Billed as a geopolitical thriller, Laabam’s director SP Jhananathan passed away while working on the post-production of the film. In addition to playing the lead role, Vijay Sethupathi has also bankrolled the film. He seems to be taking a gamble with his production venture by releasing on September 9 as three of his films are also releasing on OTT platforms in the same month.

Seetimaarr

Judging from the trailer, you can call this film Mersal lite. Director Sampath Nandi has traded football for women’s Kabbadi. Except for this change, the main emotions and ideas seem to have been borrowed from Mersal. It also perpetuates the idea that if you want to coach a women’s team, you should be a good fighter. The film stars Gopichand and Tamannaah in the lead roles and is set to open in cinemas on September 10.

Movies on OTT

Tuck Jagadish

It is Nani’s second consecutive film to premiere directly on an OTT platform after crime thriller V. The film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Nani and the film’s producers have issued multiple statements to pacify the distributors in the Telugu states, who are agitated by filmmakers taking the OTT route. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Nani has promoted Tuck Jagadish as the perfect festival film to enjoy from the safety of our homes.

Tughlaq Durbar

The political satire marks the directorial debut of Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, the film will first premiere on September 10 on Sun TV at 6 PM. It will be made available for streaming on Netflix on September 11 at 12 AM. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, the film has a brilliant star cast, including Parthiban, Sathyaraj, Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna.

Dikkiloona

Starring Santhanam in the lead role, the comedy-drama is written and directed by Karthik Yogi. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, Dikkiloona also stars former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anandraj, Munishkanth and Mottai Rajendran. Dikkiloona will premiere on Zee5 on September 10.