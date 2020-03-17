Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 17

A look at the web series and movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. A look at the web series and movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Out of nowhere, web series have become an indispensable part of our daily entertainment. They are available to watch 24×7 unlike films and television shows, which have specific schedules.

Apart from global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, several desi streaming platforms have also cropped up. Hotstar is the biggest streamer or OTT platform in India.

The country also has streaming platforms like SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot, with a significant user base.

Also Read | Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 16

In the recent past, web series like ALTBalaji-ZEE5’s Mentalhood and Voot Select’s Asur, and Netflix films like Guilty and Yeh Ballet have found favour with the audience.