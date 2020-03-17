Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19
Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 17

Here are the web series and movies you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot among more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 12:07:16 pm
Movies online A look at the web series and movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Out of nowhere, web series have become an indispensable part of our daily entertainment. They are available to watch 24×7 unlike films and television shows, which have specific schedules.

Apart from global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, several desi streaming platforms have also cropped up. Hotstar is the biggest streamer or OTT platform in India.

The country also has streaming platforms like SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot, with a significant user base.

In the recent past, web series like ALTBalaji-ZEE5’s Mentalhood and Voot Select’s Asur, and Netflix films like Guilty and Yeh Ballet have found favour with the audience.

Want to watch a web series or movie online? Check out our streaming guide.

    12:07 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Bala: Hotstar

    This Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer deals with a variety of issues, including self-love and vanity. The lead star cast gave stunning performances, but it was Yami Gautam's act that grabbed the most eyeballs -- an up and coming model and Tiktok star. Read our review of the film here. 

    Hotstar will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar on March 29. Disney+ shows and movies like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, Encore, Togo, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, and Lady and the Tramp among more will be available for streaming on the platform.

