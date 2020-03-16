Streaming Guide: What to watch on March 16

Out of nowhere, web series have become an indispensable part of our daily entertainment. They are available to watch 24×7 unlike films and television shows, which have specific schedules.
Apart from global players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, several desi streaming platforms have also cropped up. Hotstar is the biggest streamer or OTT platform in India. Previously, owned by Star TV, and by extension Fox, it is now the property of Disney with its acquisition of Fox.
India also has streaming platforms like SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot, with a significant user base.
In the recent past, web series like ALTBalaji-ZEE5’s Mentalhood and Voot Select’s Asur, and Netflix films like Guilty and Yeh Ballet have found favour with the audience.
It looks like the demand for Allu Arjun’s latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is yet to die down. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, which has an ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, has consistently been on the top of the list of trending Indian movies ever since its digital debut on February 26.
Indianexpress.com critic Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote in his review, “The main pleasures of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are not unravelling of the secrets that the characters are determined to carry to their graves. It is Trivikram's writing and his intention to tell a story and entertain the audience without any rush.”
Voot Select’s latest web series titled, Asur, is for all the fans of the crime-thriller genre. The show which focuses on a serial killer and has its fair share of stories from the Indian mythology, stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra and Sharib Hashmi among others. According to Indianexpress.com, the first impression of Asur is that the web series holds promise. "What is interesting about Asur is that it is dipping its hands into a lot of things - a dissolving marriage, love, crime, mythology and psychology,” it says in the review.
