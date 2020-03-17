The Lord of the Rings series production called off due to coronavirus outbreak

The Lord of the Rings series is being made on a budget of 1 billion dollars The Lord of the Rings series is being made on a budget of 1 billion dollars

Amazon’s lavish TV series based on JRR Tolkien’s magnum opus The Lord of the Rings has stopped its filming in Auckland, New Zealand for two weeks, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The series is being made on a budget of 1 billion dollars, making it the most expensive TV production ever.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay will be the showrunners of the series. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona will helm the first two episodes of the series. Gennifer Hutchison and Bryan Cogman (a writer on Game of Thrones) complete the fellowship of writers.

The series won’t be a direct adaptation of the novel like the Peter Jackson directed trilogy, but is expected to take material from the Second Age of Middle-earth (LotR was set at the end of Third Age).

The rights to The Lord of the Rings series were purchased by Amazon for 250 million dollars from the Tolkien Estate.

While the series stars Game of Thrones actor Joseph Mawle as the villain Oren, Morfydd Clark plays the role of young Galadriel. Robert Aramayo and Nazanin Boniadi are also part of the series’ cast.

