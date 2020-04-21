Sairat star Rinku Rajguru in Hotstar Specials Hundred

Rinku Rajguru played Archi in Sairat. Rinku Rajguru played Archi in Sairat.

Actor Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred.

Rinku, who gained nationwide fame for her portrayal of ‘Archi’ in Sairat, will be seen in the action-comedy space with her character Netra Patil on the show.

“Hundred is my first ever digital show and it has been a great working experience. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of this digital world, especially a platform like Hotstar that has such wide reach. What drew me towards the character of Netra is that people will see a new side in each episode,” Rinku said in a statement.

Produced by RAT films, the trailer of the show, which also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi, will be out on Tuesday.

