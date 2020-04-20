Greta Gerwig’s Little Women to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Little Women will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 26. Little Women will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 26.

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominated film Little Women will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 26.

Directed and written by Gerwig, the film is an adaptation of the classic, coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Set in an era post the American Civil War, the period-drama centres on Jo March, who reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women, each determined to live life on their own terms.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen along with Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Laura Dern, among others.

