Would love to see a player like Yuvraj get a proper farewell: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev said," The way he played his cricket. The way he is looked up to, what he has gone through in his life (battling cancer). I wish him even better than what he achieved on the cricket field."

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from his 19-year long career on June 10. (Source: Express Archive)

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday said a player of Yuvraj Singh’s stature should have got a farewell from the ground and the stylish southpaw will command a place in his all-time XI as and when he comes up with it.

Neither Yuvraj nor the BCCI has spoken on why the 2011 World Cup hero did not get a farewell game. The 37-year-old on Monday announced his retirement after 17 years in international cricket.

“Yuvraj will be in my all-time eleven whenever I sit down to make my team. I would love to see a player like him get the farewell from the ground than he saying ‘I am retired’,” said Kapil at the launch of fantasy sports platform ‘Apne11’.

“The way he played his cricket. The way he is looked up to, what he has gone through in his life (battling cancer). I wish him even better than what he achieved on the cricket field,” said the legendary all-rounder. Yuvraj is among the Indian greats who did not get a farewell game after contemporaries Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Gautam Gambhir.

After he announced his retirement in Mumbai, Yuvraj revealed that he was promised a farewell game by the BCCI provided he failed the ‘Yo-Yo’ fitness test. However, he passed it and the swansong never happened.

