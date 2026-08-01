From surgery to success: How Yash Vir made a double podium for India in javelin

Son of a former Railways champion overcomes serious shoulder injury to accompany Neeraj Chopra among the medals

Written by: Nihal Koshie
4 min readAug 1, 2026 10:04 PM IST
Yash Vir competing in Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI Photo)Yash Vir competing in Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Yash Vir Singh was expected to go places when he broke Neeraj Chopra’s Under-20 Federation Cup record five years ago. A shoulder surgery in late 2023 set him back as it took him nearly a year to throw in a competition again.

In the meantime, others moved up the pecking order; Kishore Kumar Jena won an Asian Games silver medal, while Sachin Yadav came second at the Asian Championships.

But when the stars aligned, the 24-year-old son of a former Railways javelin champion, stepped up with his best effort to win a bronze at the Commonwealth Games and make it a double podium finish, along with Chopra who won the silver.

In cold and windy conditions, Chopra produced his biggest throw of 85.83 metres in the second round, also his season’s best. Yash Vir left it for the last round.

Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yash Vir Singh after the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI Photo) Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yash Vir Singh after the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. (PTI Photo)

After his five prior throws, his best of 81.33m had placed him sixth. Reigning World Champion Keshorn Walcott’s last attempt of 82.55m had pushed Yash Vir to seventh place before he came up with a personal best of 85.41 to clinch a bronze, his first major international medal.

While watching his son compete in Glasgow, Rai Singh said he didn’t feel any nerves, even when he was well outside the medal standings after round five.

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“There was wind but in javelin, a 2-3 metre improvement can happen suddenly because there are so many factors. He had thrown well in practice, it was just a question of getting that one good throw. I just told him to be confident because he has a big throw in him. Thankfully, he produced it at the right time,” Rai, who hails from the boxing hotbed of Bhiwani, said.

Yash Vir started training for javelin at the age of 13. His first coach was his father, who has won multiple national medals.

Though Rai’s parents live in Devsar in Bhiwani, a nursery of Olympian boxers, he wanted to keep his son away from the ring. Yash Vir grew up in Jaipur but would often visit his paternal grandparents.

“Even if you win, you get punched in boxing. I didn’t want him to get into boxing. If he was to take up sport, it had to be javelin. When there is a coach at home, why try any other sport? Today, he has achieved what I could not. In a way, I am living my dream through him,” Rai said on Saturday.

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He was overjoyed as he watched his son clinch the CWG bronze. The shoulder surgery and the rehabilitation phase were tough for the father-son duo.

“Injuries do happen in javelin. That’s part and parcel of the sport. He was out of the sport for almost a year. If not for the shoulder injury, he could have progressed much faster. But there is a time for everything. You get what you deserve if you work hard. Yash Vir had the potential, he just needed the right moment,” the proud father added.

Rai’s also keen that Yash Vir avoids the mistakes he made when he was an active athlete.

“Our era was different. We were not aware of the latest training techniques or even diet. But now things have changed not only in sports science but also in Indian javelin. Youngsters these days have a lot of confidence and can win medals at big events. This medal will give Yash Vir the needed boost,” Rai added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

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