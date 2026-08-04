Yash Vir’s CWG bronze: Shaped by javelin-thrower father, Neeraj Chopra’s tips

On returning home from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, men’s javelin bronze medalist Yash Vir Singh is on a break. He will spend the next few days at his paternal grandmother’s home in Devsar in Bhiwani district, a boxing hub. “Being with my family is the best way to wind down and relax. I love it here… spending time with my uncles and grandmother,” Singh said on Tuesday. Yash Vir lives in Jaipur, but he often makes a trip to his happy place.

He, however, never took a fancy to boxing. His father, Rai Singh, a Railways javelin champion and now coach, had a big influence on him. “I remember watching my father on television when he participated in national competitions. Back then I didn’t know what javelin was, but I recall seeing him return home with medals. My grandfather Bhanwar Singh was also a Services champion in the 400-metre hurdles. Though boxer Manish Kaushik (world championship medalist) is from Devsar and so is Jitender (Olympian), it was only natural that I took up the javelin because of my father,” Yash Vir said.

When in Class 8, Yash Vir started basic drills, learning to throw with javelin-shaped wooden sticks and then moving to the aluminium version. The journey, which began nearly a decade ago, culminated in him winning the bronze medal at the Games on Friday. “My father was overjoyed. He was sitting close to the throwing area, giving me instructions. I am happy also because I could give my father something in return for all the years he coached me and believed in me. This is the biggest medal I have won to date. The bonus was about crossing 85 metres for the first time,” Yash Vir said.

The conditions for the men’s javelin final at the Scotstoun Stadium were tough, with athletes having to deal with a headwind. Nine of the 12 finalists couldn’t throw over 84 metres. Yash Vir struggled too. 78.55 metres, 81.33m and 76.95m were his three legal throws before the sixth and last round. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage became the runway leader when he registered 89.75 metres in the second round, his only legal throw. Neeraj Chopra’s 85.83m put him in second place. Yash Vir, who was placed sixth before the start of the final round, didn’t seem like he would finish on the podium. Confident about bettering his personal best of 83.72 metres, Yash Vir didn’t lose hope.

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Neeraj’s advice

He sought advice from one of the best in the business. “I asked Neeraj about what to do about the headwind. He told me not to release the javelin too high and to try and keep it flatter and the trajectory as straight as possible. My dad also told me the same thing. But to execute it in a final is not easy. Not just the headwind; it was pretty cold too. In my fifth throw, I didn’t get a good distance (76.95m) because of the headwind. I had thrown 82 metres in training, so I knew if I got the trajectory right, I could win a medal. When I released the javelin for the final time, I knew I would cross 82-83 metres from the feel of it,” Yash Vir said.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yashvir Singh in a photograph after the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra and Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively in this event. (PTI Photo) India’s Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yashvir Singh in a photograph after the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra and Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively in this event. (PTI Photo)

That he won the bronze medal after two injury scares — shoulder surgery in 2022 and a complication because of weak shoulder muscles in 2024 — made the success even sweeter. “The second time I felt discomfort in my shoulder, my initial worry was whether I had to have another surgery. Thankfully, physios at the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance centre in Jaipur helped me. Injuries happen, but what you do after that is important. Winning a CWG medal has given me immense belief that I can compete against the best in the world.”

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Chopra’s Under-20 World Championship gold had inspired a young Yash Vir during a time when his father was coaching him. “I felt if Neeraj could do it, even I could. I just needed the belief in my early years.”

Yash Vir believes he needs to make changes to his technique to improve his throwing distance and not hit a plateau. “I am still not able to release my arm fully when I throw the javelin. I fall towards the left side when I throw. It is about constantly improving because javelin in India is highly competitive. I want to win more medals for India.”