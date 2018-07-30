Ex-WWE wrestler Brian Lawler hangs self in jail; one of three wrestling deaths on same day

Brian Christopher, son of commentator Jerry Lawler, reportedly hung himself in jail. (Source: WWE) Brian Christopher, son of commentator Jerry Lawler, reportedly hung himself in jail. (Source: WWE)

Former WWE wrestler Brian Christopher (real name Brian Lawler), son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, died on Sunday after reportedly hanging himself in a Memphis, Tennessee, jail, according to Wrestling Observer. Christopher was 46 years old. He was placed on life support and surrounded by family at the time of his death, said a report on TMZ Sports.

“Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away,” the WWE said in a statement. “Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

As per the TMZ report, Christopher was arrested on July 7 on charges of drunken driving and evading Tennessee police officers. A can of alcohol was reportedly found in his car and his bail was set at $40,000.

Nicknamed ‘Grandmaster Sexay’, Christopher was part of the ‘Too Cool’ tag team along with Scotty 2 Hotty. The duo would add Rikishi into the mix. In 2000, Too Cool would win go on to win the WWE Tag Team titles for the first and only time.

1st time I worked with Brian Christopher was in Louisville I told him “Nobody wants to work with u. Let’s have a great match and show them u can. Trust me, please. I’m not out to bury you” He did and we had many great matches. He was at times misunderstood. #RIPBrianChristopher — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) 29 July 2018

Condolences to Brian Christopher family and the family of Nikolai Volkoff. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) 29 July 2018

Rest In Peace

Nikolai Volkoff

Brian Christopher

Brickhouse Brown

Each in their own way contributed to this world of wrestling that we inhabit, and have left memories that will last. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) 29 July 2018

Two men from different generations of wrestling industry both extremely successful careers have left us unfortunately. I knew Brian during my WWE years & shared lots of laughs with him. My deepest sympathies to the families & friends of #BrianChristopher & #NikolaiVolkoff – RIP — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) 29 July 2018

RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) 29 July 2018

It was a day of mourning for the WWE Universe with demise of Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff (real name Josip Nikolai Peruzović), who died at the age of 70, and Brickhouse Brown (real name Fredrick Seawright), who died at the age of 57. Volkoff was one-half of a tag team with The Iron Sheik. Volkoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 after devoting 40-plus years to wrestling. Brown died Sunday from cancer, according to the Wrestling Observer. Brown was best known for his time in the USWA, AWA and CWA.

