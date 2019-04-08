WWE Wrestlemania 35: ‘Congratulations to Becky Lynch on becoming first unified Women’s Champion’

Becky Lynch created history on Monday as she became the first woman in history to win both Raw and SmackDown Woman’s titles. The Man pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey to claim the win in a triple-threat match against the Raw Women’s Champion Rousey and SmackDown Woman’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Here are some of the best reactions-

Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started. #becky2belts pic.twitter.com/OHDYTxsYQd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) 8 April 2019

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) 8 April 2019

It was truly your #WrestleMANia @BeckyLynchWWE 👏👏👏 I tip my 🎩 Congrats! 🍾🎉🎈🎊 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) 8 April 2019

EXCLUSIVE: @BeckyLynchWWE admits to being overwhelmed after achieving her ultimate dream of prevailing in the main event of #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/t9wLZZafNo — WWE (@WWE) 8 April 2019

I was cheering the best way I know how 🔥❤️ CONGRATULATIONS CHAMP!!! @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/CyupIYTF9h — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) 8 April 2019

Tears streaming while I’m trying to take a photo. I can’t believe this!!!! 📷😭@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/y1uARevHz3 — Kim (@kimberlasskick) 8 April 2019

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE !!!! You did it ! You proved that underdogs can beat the system & make their dreams a reality. You’re an inspiration & truly are #TheMan #WrestleMania @WWE — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) 8 April 2019

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE .. wow. All 3 of you did an incredible job. Every woman in that locker room delivered tonight. Way to show what the @WWE women’s division is all about.. I’m so proud to be apart of it. Making history. 👏🏽 https://t.co/1rhsFuQwG3 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) 8 April 2019

WWE announced tonight that WrestleMania 35 broke the record for MetLife Stadium’s highest-grossing entertainment event. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $16.9 million, surpassing the venue’s previous record of $12.3 million set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013 as a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans from all 50 states and 68 countries converged on MetLife Stadium.

WrestleMania 35 was the second highest-grossing event in WWE history, only behind WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

As part of the weeklong WrestleMania celebration, WWE will host five consecutive nights of events at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.