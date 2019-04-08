WWE Wrestlemania 35: ‘Congratulations to Becky Lynch on becoming first unified Women’s Champion’

Toggle Menu
Becky Lynch created history on Monday as she became the first woman in history to win both Raw and SmackDown Woman’s titles.

Becky Lynch created history on Monday as she became the first woman in history to win both Raw and SmackDown Woman’s titles. The Man pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey to claim the win in a triple-threat match against the Raw Women’s Champion Rousey and SmackDown Woman’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Here are some of the best reactions-

WWE announced tonight that WrestleMania 35 broke the record for MetLife Stadium’s highest-grossing entertainment event. WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $16.9 million, surpassing the venue’s previous record of $12.3 million set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013 as a sold-out crowd of 82,265 fans from all 50 states and 68 countries converged on MetLife Stadium.

WrestleMania 35 was the second highest-grossing event in WWE history, only behind WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

As part of the weeklong WrestleMania celebration, WWE will host five consecutive nights of events at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

