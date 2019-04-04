WWE Wrestlemania 35: A look at rivalry between Triple H and Batista over the years

At Wrestlemania 35, set to take place on Monday next week (India time), the 14-time World Champion and WWE Chief Operating Officer will face off in a no-holds-barred contest against former six-time World Champion Batista. The stipulations have been made that if The Game fails to win, he will no longer perform inside a WWE ring.

Advertising

There is no guarded secret that Batista and Triple H enjoy less-than-friendly relations. After resigning from WWE, Batista, who has moved on to Hollywood, has spoken a lot about the creative direction the professional wrestling brand took with his character, which he did not like. As the two wrestlers face off for one last time, one can expect a high-intensity contest. But before that, here is a look at the rivalry between Triple H and Batista:

Evolution begins

The story between Triple and Batista began with the formation of a male-dominated faction that ruled over the WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era, called Evolution. Batista, who was being managed by Ric Flair at Raw, attacked Scott Steiner along with Triple H and Randy Orton, which gave birth to the faction. Despite Orton and Batista suffering from injuries in the early days of the faction, Evolution ruled over the industry for over a year, becoming the premier heel faction in the pro wrestling industry. At one point, all members of the faction held a title – World Heavyweight Champion Triple H, InterContinental Champion Randy Orton, and World Tag Team Champions Ric Flair and Batista.

Fall of Evolution

The fall of Evolution took place after Randy Orton won the World Heavy Championship at SummerSlam 2004 and was ousted from the band. The “Legend Killer” then spent remaining part of the year battling with his former allies. The rivalry ended when the Cerebral Assassin defeated Orton at New Year’s Revolution in January 2005. Next week on Raw, Batista lost a No. 1 contender’s match against Orton, and Triple H expressed his relief over that. He further asked “The Animal” to not enter the Royal Rumble event. But Batista did not oblige and eliminated John Cena to win Royal Rumble and get an opportunity to pick his Wrestlemania opponent from either between Triple H or JBL.

Advertising

Batista, eventually, found out that The Game was plotting a car accident against him to ensure he does not challenge him at the Show of the Shows. The Animal, then, gave Triple H the signature “thumbs-down” and signed the contract to face him at Wrestlemania.

Hat-trick of wins

Batista fought against Triple H at Wrestlemania 21 for the first time. In front of over 25,000 fans, the Animal defeated the Cerebral Assassin to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

The two dueled again at the next pay-per-view, Backlash, which turned out to be a more exciting fight between the two wrestlers. It was shorter than the Wrestlemania match and involved plenty of drama such as referee bumps, belt shots, and low blows.

The two fought for the third and final time in singles’ competition at Vengeance and this time, it was inside Triple H’s yard – Hell in a Cell. The match is remembered as one of their best fights over the years, but once again, Batista emerged victorious, thus completing a hat-trick of wins.

Evolution reunites

Batista, who angrily left WWE in 2010, reportedly frustrated with John Cena getting better bookings than him, decided to return in 2014 for another round. He was slated to battle against Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. But with the fans wanting to see Daniel Bryan in the main event, the WWE had to change their direction and turned Batista into a corporate figure protected by Triple H himself. This led to the reignition of Evolution – this time without Ric Flair, though.

After two battles with The Shield, Batista quit again and returned to Hollywood, after a brief argument with Triple H. In 2018, on SmackDown’s 1000th anniversary, the Evolution reunited once again, where Batista took a dig against Triple H and said, “Hunter has done everything that is to do in this industry. Except, beat me!”.

The ensuing staredown between the two stars hinted at things to come – and it comes as a little surprise the two of the greatest superstars will now face off at Wrestlemania.