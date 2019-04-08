WWE Wrestlemania 35: Triple H saves career by defeating Batista for first time in history

Triple H managed to save his career after he defeated “The Animal” Batista for the first-time in one-on-one competition at Wrestlemania 35. The Game showed heavy punishment on his former Evolution faction member during the match. At one point, he smashed Batista’s face with a toolbox.

Triple H later used a tool to pluck Batista’s fingers. He then used another tool to pull out his opponent’s nose ring. Later, the Game delivered a spear to Batista who went through the tables.

With the fight being “no-holds-barred”, everything was legal. The thing came to real blows when the former 14-time World Champion took out his favourite weapon – a sledgehammer.

Another member of Evolution, Ric Flair came out to help Triple H. The Dirtiest Player in the Game handed Triple H a sledgehammer and then distracted Batista. Seeing his opportunity, the WWE COO smashed Batista’s head with a hammer and then delivered a pedigree to take the win.

The match had an added stipulation that if Triple H loses, he would have to give up his in-ring career. With the win, the Game managed to see one more day.