WWE Wrestlemania 35 Predictions: Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins to become new champions

The WWE Wrestlemania pay-per-view is set to take place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. This will be the 35th edition of the pay-per-view. For the first time, it will be a women’s match which will be the main event at the Show of Shows. Becky Lynch will face off against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte at Wrestlemania.

Here is a look at our predictions for the upcoming Wrestlemania pay-per-view

Winner Take All — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

The stage is set for first-ever Women’s main event at Wrestlemania in which The Man Becky Lynch will look to become the first ever dual Woman’s Champion. With the triple threat rules, this will be a no-holds-barred contest so one can expect a lot of weapons being used here, in the form of tables, ladders, chairs and of course, the candlesticks. But going by the fans reactions, if Becky Lynch does not win, then irrespective of the fight, the crowd will boo the spectacle. WWE may not want that kind of reaction for their first ever women’s main event at the Show of Shows, and hence, expect Lynch to become the first ever dual Women’s Champion. Also, expect Stephanie McMahon to play a role here.

WINNER PREDICTION: Becky Lynch

Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

With Brock Lesnar being champion for the most part of last two years, and barely making an appearance, the fans have expressed their disappointment with the Beast. Lesnar is expected to leave WWE to return to UFC, and this time, it might be for real. To see the move through, Seth Rollins is likely to slay the beast and become the new Universal Champion.

WINNER PREDICTION: Seth Rollins

WWE Championship — Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

The fight between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston has become much more than professional wrestling. It has raked up issues regarding racism and WWE’s ignorance of coloured wrestlers. It has also launched a “Kofi-mania” movement, which rivals to that of the “Yes movement”, launched by none other than Kingston’s opponent Daniel Bryan, five years ago. WWE gave a personally-styled belt to Bryan, indicating they are viewing him as a long-term champion. But with Kingston’s popularity skyrocketing, they are likely to change their path and make him the new WWE World Champion.

WINNER PREDICTION: Kofi Kingston

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns is returning to WWE after cancer treatment. He is still not looking his best and the WWE is not going to give him a title run anytime soon. On the other hand, if Rollins is to be the new champ, Drew McIntyre could be the primary pick for the title challenger against the Kingslayer, considering his popularity as a heel, and his rivalry with the Shield. A win over Reigns could set the wheel in motions for the same.

WINNER PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton has become about WWE vs independent circuit. There are rumours that Orton might be heading to AEW after the Wrestlemania pay-per-view. It means that the WWE are not going to give him a win at the Show of Shows. Anyhow, Orton has signed a relaxed contract, meaning, he will be working a lighter schedule. He does not need a win. Styles, who is likely to move to Raw in the upcoming draft, needs it more, to end his Smackdown run on a high.

WINNER PREDICTION: AJ Styles

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred; Triple H’s career on the line)

This is not the first time an iconic wrestler, with genuine issues with the WWE brand, has arrived at WWE shores to settle scores with Triple H. A few years ago, it was Sting who had done the same. While the fight between Triple H and Batista is expected to be a nostalgic affair, it might not be a bloody contest like the ones back in 2005, considering Batista’s contracts with Hollywood producers. The sledgehammer will come out though, just as a reminder of the days gone by. Triple H and WWE did not bow down to Sting. They will certainly not bow down to Batista. Triple H will win his first fight against Batista.

WINNER PREDICTION: Triple H

Intercontinental Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor

Bobby Lashley has not turned out to be the big money draw he was expected to be when he returned to WWE. The reason for the same has been his poor mic skills. The annoying Lio Rush has not helped. A Wrestlemania showdown with Finn Balor will be the end to the botched up storyline between the two stars. WWE would not want Balor to lose in his demon avatar, not just yet since he could be one of the primary wrestlers to be champions in the post-Lesnar era.

WINNER PREDICTION: Finn Balor

United States Championship — Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe is another wrestler who has become an afterthought since arriving at the main roster. His rivalry with Rey Mysterio appears to have zero significance. Joe will retain and hopefully battle against a more worthy opponent next.

WINNER PREDICTION: Samoa Joe

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. The IIconics

As exciting as it was to see Sasha Banks and Bayley win the first ever Woman’s Tag team championship match, the pair has been a cringefest since then. The duo have been on the stage, recounting their struggles on microphones, and have not gained much significance since winning the titles. While it will be great to see a Beth Phoenix return, she is not likely to stay longer in WWE and win the titles. The IIconics, since arriving at the main roster, have been a flop, and a title run as tag champs could make them worthy again.

WINNER PREDICTION: The IIconics

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)

This is a match in which the odds are all stacked up against The Miz. Shane McMahon is the authority figure who will use every nook and cranny in the book to get an advantage, considering he is the heel figure here. Expect a few memorable high flying jumps from McMahon. But he has been the most selfless authority figure so far, losing matches against The Undertaker and AJ Styles at Wrestlemania in the past. He could do the same again here to boost Miz’s popularity as a face.

WINNER PREDICTION: The Miz

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Farewell Match)

Well, are we really going to see this match? The WWE universe slammed the industry ever since this match was announced and there are a lot of rumours that this is not going to be Kurt Angle’s farewell match. John Cena and The Undertaker are two big superstars who have nothing to do at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and are expected to replace Corbin, as part of some twisted storyline. The fans certainly hope so. Either which ways, it will be Angle who will win, to end his career on a high.

WINNER PREDICTION: Kurt Angle (hopefully beats John Cena)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

The unlikely NXT pair of Ricochet and Aleister Black, in the past few weeks, have gained popularity as a tag team. Several big superstars have arrived from the development brand and fizzled out on the main roster. Giving them a tag title runs could boost their stature before they go on to contest in the singles contest for bigger and better things.

WINNER PREDICTION: Richochet and Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Championship — The Revival (c) vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

As per rumours, The Revival, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder were given a title run as tag champions because they threatened to sign with upcoming rival brand AEW. It is unlikely Vince McMahon would make them unhappy by ending their title run so early, especially against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

WINNER PREDICTION: The Revival

KICKOFF – Cruiserweight Championship — Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

Here is why Tony Nese will become the new Cruiserweight Champion. Buddy Murphy is being wasted at 205 Live. He is popular, athletic, and works both as a face and a heel. He has been champion since WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, and now it is time for him to move on to better things. He could become the second wrestler, after Mustafa Ali to leave 205 shores and come to the main roster. A win for Nese could pave way for that.

WINNER PREDICTION: Tony Nese

KICKOFF – Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Confirmed entrants: Braun Strowman, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3

Braun Strowman has suddenly lost all his fandom, which he gained for the most part of 2018. Winning the trophy could be a return ticket for the Monster in the limelight.

WINNER PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

KICKOFF – Women’s Battle Royal (Kickoff Show):

Confirmed entrants: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Soya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega

Asuka was supposed to contest at Wrestlemania for the title. But she, unceremoniously, lost to Charlotte at SmackDown Live, and now will contest at inconsequential Battle Royal. Let her win this one, to make up for this travesty.

WINNER PREDICTION: Asuka