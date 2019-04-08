WWE Wrestlemania 35: John Cena returns as ‘Dr. of Thuganomics’, slays Baron Corbin

The 16-time WWE Champion John Cena reprised his role as the Dr. of Thuganomics as he made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 35 on Monday. The 41-year-old interrupted a solo performance from Baron Corbin, who was performing as a one-man band inside the stage.

As Cena entered, he said: “No string plucks. I feel like I’m at home watching one of my damn movies because this whole thing s****”, giving a reminder of his 2002 rap-artist character.

He further added:

“This means #WalkWithElias?

Nah, I’m not really feelin’ it.

Because without the guitar, what it really means

is Wasted Wrestling Experiment.”

Cena further went on to address the criticism against him that he “buries” potential superstars, and said that he is out to “bury” Corbin.

As Elias got riled up, he decided to attack Cena. But the Dr. of Thuganomics was ready, and slayed him with an “AA”, though he decided to call it by his original name, this time – “FU”.

John Cena’s rap in full:

The Doctor of Thuganomics is back and poor Elias has got the worst deal

Cause you standing the ring with John Cena about to turn heel

Silence your cell phone, hold your applause, shut your mouth, and no string plucks

I feel like I’m watching one of my movies because this whole damn thing s****

This means walk with Elias? Nah, I’m not really feelin’ it

Because without the guitar what it really means is wasted wrestling experiment

I’m a bad man, my style like a pitbull bit you

And you ain’t even half a dog, you just a little piece of shitzu (A picture of Elias’ face photoshopped onto a shitzu dog appeared on the screen)

I’d ask you to do a duet, but you’d just put it on the shelf

Because everybody here just saw you only like playin’ with yourself

And they call me the Golden Shovel, so I’m about to bury your push

Your face looks like my n*** (shows a packet of peanuts) except you got a hairier b***

It looks like I wore out my welcome. It’s about time that I left you.

So there’ll be now AA for today, but you are about to get the F.U.