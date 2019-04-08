WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Results: All results from WWE Wrestlemania 35 pay-per-view

WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Results: The stage is set for Wrestlemania – in the biggest match of his lifetime, Seth Rollins, who won the Royal Rumble, will face off against the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. If this was not all, Daniel Bryan will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Kofi Kingston. In the night’s main event, Becky Lynch will face off against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

All the titles will be defended at the Show of Shows. There will also be a rematch of ages – Triple H will face off against his former friend-turned-foe Batista.

Here is a list of all the Results from Wrestlemania 2019:

WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Results: (Results will be updated as and when it is announced)

KICKOFF – WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

KICKOFF – Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

KICKOFF – Alexa Bliss to host WrestleMania

KICKOFF – WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Winner Takes All Match)

WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Fatal 4-Way Match)

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match)