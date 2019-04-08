WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Live Results, Live Updates and Live Streaming: History awaits Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte

WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Live Results, Live Updates and Live Streaming: History awaits Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlottehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/wwe-wrestling/wwe-wrestlemania-35-2019-live-results-updates-live-streaming-5663557/
WWE Wrestlemania 35 Results, 2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35 Live Streaming in India Updates: Catch Live updates, Live results and Live Streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 2019.
WWE Wrestlemania 2019 Live Results, Live Updates, and Live Streaming: WWE Wrestlemania 2019 will see the first-ever Women’s main event in which The Man Becky Lynch will face off against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte. All the titles will be up for grabs at the Show of Shows. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. Kofi Kingston will challenge Daniel Bryan for World Heavyweight Championship.
Apart from the title fights, a stage will be set for reminiscent of the older days when Triple H faces Batista in a no-holds-barred contest. If Triple H loses, he will retire from in-ring competition. Catch Live results, live updates and live streaming of WWE Wrestlemania 2019.
Live Blog
Results so far:
The streak is broken - Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeat The Revival to become the new Raw tag team champions.
Braun Strowman wins the Andre the Giant memorial battle royale!
Carmella wins the Women's battle royale!
Tony Nese is the new Cruiserweight Champion!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Wrestlemania 2019. Here is the fight card:
Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Winner Takes All Match)
WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)
Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Fatal 4-Way Match)
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match)
WWE Wrestlemania kickoff show:
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Alexa Bliss to host WrestleMania
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
