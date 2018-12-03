WWE to conduct first-ever talent tryout in India

WWE announced on Monday that it will visit India in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars by conducting the first-ever talent tryout in Mumbai in March 2019. The four-day tryout will give an opportunity to 40 athletes from India the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. The talent pool will comprise of elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics including kushti, kabaddi, wrestling, American Football, basketball, combat sports, cricket, and bodybuilding.

Confirming the development, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, said, “India has an extremely large and passionate fanbase and remains a top priority for WWE as we continue to localize content globally. I am confident this latest talent tryout will result in a world-class pool of athletes ready to pursue their dream of becoming the next WWE Superstar from India.”

Beginning from Monday, the official WWE recruitment website at http://www.wweperformancecenter.com will also be available in Hindi. Tailored to athletes who are interested in pursuing a career in sports-entertainment, the website features information about the WWE recruitment process.

One of the major success stories from WWE’s global talent recruiting efforts is Kavita Devi of Haryana, India, who was discovered at WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai in April 2017. Kavita made WWE history becoming the first woman from India to compete in a WWE ring when she made her debut in the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

In recent years, WWE has scouted rugby and soccer players from Europe, Kabaddi and Kushti athletes from India, and martial artists and boxers from China. WWE has held similar tryouts in Shanghai, Dubai, Jeddah, Cologne and Santiago.