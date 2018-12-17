WWE TLC 2018 Highlights: Daniel Bryan retains WWE Championship, Asuka wins SmackDown Women’s title

WWE TLC 2018 Highlights: The stage is set for the final pay-per-view of the year from WWE. TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. It is being held in San Jose, California in the USA. It will feature 12 matches, several of these to be fought using the aforementioned equipment.

A number of titles will be on the line, including the coveted WWE Championship and other titles including the Smackdown Women’s Championship, intercontinental championship and tag-team titles. Most of the eyes will be on the biggies: AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey for WWE RAW Women’s Championship match, Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins for WWE Intercontinental Championship match.