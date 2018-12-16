WWE TLC: When and where to watch, start time in IST, live TV broadcast, date and location

WWE TLC 2018: WWE Pay Per view TLC is all set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Monday. At WWE TLC, Daniel Bryan will defend his title against the Superstar he stole the title from, AJ Styles. Being the last WWE special of this year a lot of fireworks can be expected from this event which will be featuring twelve matches. Apart from the WWE Championship, other titles including the Smackdown Women’s Championship, intercontinental championship, tag-team titles will also be on the line. Also on the cards is the possibility of Braun Strowman’s return to the four-squared ring where he faces Baron Corbin for a chance to face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Here is all you need to know about WWE TLC-

What time does WWE TLC start?

Advertising

WWE TLC will start at 5:30 AM IST on December 17, 2018, Monday. The kickoff show will begin one hour before the start of the main event.

Where is WWE TLC taking place?

WWE TLC will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, United States.

Which channel will live telecast WWE TLC?

WWE TLC will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (both English) and Ten 3, Ten 3 HD (both Hindi).

How to watch the live streaming of WWE TLC?

The live streaming of WWE TLC will be available on Sony Liv app and WWE app. You can follow live updates of WWE TLC on IndianExpress.com.