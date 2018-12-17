WWE TLC Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE Tables, Ladders, Chairs

WWE’s final pay-per-view is TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. The blockbuster event will be held in San Jose, California. In what is expected to be a high-flying thrilling event TLC promises to be WWE’s most entertaining shows of this year. This edition of TLC features 12 matches. Several of these matches will be fought with tables, ladders, chairs where a few injuries could be possible.

Apart from the WWE Championship, other titles including the Smackdown Women’s Championship, intercontinental championship, tag-team titles will also be on the line. So before the event begins let’s take a look at the matches scheduled-

Here is the entire fight card of WWE TLC 2018:

WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy

Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley

TLC match – Braun Strowman* vs Baron Corbin

Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio

Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth