WWE TLC Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE Tables, Ladders, Chairs

WWE’s final pay-per-view is TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. The blockbuster event will be held in San Jose, California. In what is expected to be a high-flying thrilling event TLC promises to be WWE’s most entertaining shows of this year. This edition of TLC features 12 matches. Several of these matches will be fought with tables, ladders, chairs where a few injuries could be possible.
Apart from the WWE Championship, other titles including the Smackdown Women’s Championship, intercontinental championship, tag-team titles will also be on the line. So before the event begins let’s take a look at the matches scheduled-
Here is the entire fight card of WWE TLC 2018:
WWE Championship match – AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match – The Usos vs The New Day vs The Bar
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC match – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
WWE RAW Women’s Championship match – Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey
WWE Intercontinental Championship match – Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins
WWE Cruiserweight Championship match – Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy
Ladder match – Elias vs Bobby Lashley
TLC match – Braun Strowman* vs Baron Corbin
Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre
Chairs match – Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio
Tables match – Natalya vs Ruby Riott
Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre
Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals – Mahalicia vs The Fabulous Truth