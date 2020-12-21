WWE TLC 2020 results: The Fiend, Randy Orton raise hellfire; Reigns outlasts Owens

The Fiend Bray Wyatt welcomed Randy Orton into a Firefly Inferno match. (Source: WWE)

WWE TLC 2020 results, highlights: WWE’s final pay-per-view event of the year is TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Here is how it panned out.

The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno match)

There were no countouts, no disqualifications, no pinfalls, and no submissions. The only way to win the Firefly Inferno Match is to light any part of your opponent on fire.

The Fiend laughed off Orton’s initial strikes, standing still in the center of the ring and taking the blows before shoving off an RKO attempt and putting the boots to Orton. The Fiend hit Sister Abigail early, at which point he roared and fire finally surrounded the ring.

Throughout the contest both men used several weapons — The Fiend unleashing hellfire when he used a belt that was on fire before trying to hit Orton with it a pickaxe. The Fiend then doused a rocking chair with gasoline and tried to light it on fire after placing Orton in it, but Orton again moved.

The two continued to battle around the ring with various attempts to set the other man on fire until Orton battled his way out of the mandible claw and was able to walk The Fiend back into the fire, setting The Fiend’s clothes ablaze. The Fiend, still on fire, walked into the ring and tried to attack, but Orton hit an RKO. Orton then left the ring, grabbed a can of gasoline and doused the unconscious Fiend before setting him on fire to end the show.

Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens to retain the title-

Kevin Owens attacked Roman Reigns right from the start and went nuts, hitting a cannonball in the corner and a frog splash to the floor. However, as the match progressed, he had to face the double team of Reigns and Jey Uso. However, in a fabulous display of fighting spirit, Owens continued to battle against the odds. But soon Reigns would get the upper hand and hit a chokeslam through a table.

Both men took the battle to the hilt, as Owens kept fighting off his foe until Jey Uso returned to grab Owens and Reigns hit a low blow and locked in the guillotine to push him off the ladder and grabbed the title. Very good match with stellar performances from both Reigns and Owens.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles and The Miz (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Triple Threat Match)

In one of his most difficult and unpredictable tests as WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre overcame the odds to defeat AJ Styles, and surprisingly, The Miz, to hold on to his title at WWE TLC.

McIntyre imposed his will early by pummeling Styles and sending him to the floor with a thunderous chop to the chest. The King of Claymore Country tried to end the match quickly, climbing a ladder toward the title only to have The Phenomenal One bash his left leg with a chair.

The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank contract during the opening contest of WWE TLC – but has failed to win the WWE Championship.

Cashing in on a type of Ladder Match, despite not winning the briefcase via that same method, Miz would interrupt the colossal clash between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles to try take advantage of the fact he didn’t need to win via pinfall or submission to gain the title. However, Miz would find himself going through a table at the hands of AJ Styles’ Associate Omos – who Morrison would try to decimate with a chair, only for the chair to come off worse.

Other results-

Sasha Banks def. Carmella via submission to retain the title.

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler via pinfall to win the titles

The Hurt Business def. The New Day via pinfall to win the titles.

Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable def. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Match)

