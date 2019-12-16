WWE TLC 2019: Bray Wyatt defeats The Miz, Daniel Bryan returns

WWE TLC 2019 Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis will be 2019’s last big gig for the company. When it comes to WWE, there is no better time of the year than the WrestleMania season. Before we get to that point as the new year approaches, though, we must first add a little hardcore flare in the form of the TLC pay-per-view.
In the main event, the A-Lister is coming out to play at WWE TLC when Universal Champion Bray Wyatt engages The Miz. The issue between Wyatt and Miz was born out of the ongoing conflict between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. In the wake of his defeat to the horrifying titleholder at Survivor Series, Bryan reembraced the “Yes!” Movement during an episode of SmackDown, only to be dragged under the ring by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. After Bryan disappeared, Wyatt reemerged and began to toss clumps of what appeared to be Bryan’s hair into the air.
DANIEL BRYAN IS BACK ! This is some great storytelling, Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan are about to have one hell of a feud Daniel Bryan just attacked Bray Wyatt and the crowd is going NUTS with YES! chants. It appears THE AMERICAN DRAGON Daniel Bryan is back.
I know the crowd is silent but I seriously find this feud captivating. Character work this good hasn't been touched in a long time. Miz, at times, has looked confused as to how to do this match, and not in character. It's weird. He's the face, yet he's delivering a one-sided beatdown on the heel, who isn't fighting back. It just has to feel wrong.
Miz building up some serious momentum - Bray goes for sister Abigail but Miz hits a skull crushing finale. Bray is LAUGHING. Bray Wyatt as himself is a good way to save the Fiend and add a different dynamic to his character
The Miz vs Bray Wyatt has been The Fiend's best feud since the gimmick started. Looking forward to this match, it’s had the perfect storyline to give it a special feel. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt walking to the ring to children's music is somehow more terrifying than The Fiend's entrance.
Of what i saw of this Corbin Vs Reigns match , man that was a bit to overbooked in my opinion, but credit to them for having the crowd alive until the end when the fans got quiet again.
This match should never have been an open challenge. The OC beat The Viking Raiders, they’re the only team to do so. The story was there. The OC are great, but they’re the obvious choice. Open Challenges are built for surprises. This wasn’t it.
The OC are the mystery team to challenge the Viking Raiders. The Vikings should not lose in Minnesota. Someone is going through that table of chicken
Aliester Black and Buddy Murphy stole the show. That was incredible. He fought with a broken nose most of the match too. Black vs Murphy was everything I was hoping for. Just a straight up fight
Aleister is busted open. Now it’s a fight! Black must be in pure agony with that broken nose. And the second bit of blood of the night. This time the ref actually uses the gloves.
Black vs. Murphy should be the dark horse match on the card. Aleister Black VS Buddy Murphy will hopefully be the match that steals the show. However, Black’s entrance doesn’t need that hinge creaking noise added to his entrance.
New Day retains the SD tag titles in a very good ladder match great way to start the show. That was some brutality though, sheer brutality. Kinda added to the spot that the ladder didn't break straight off. This is a defining match for The Revival on the main roster.
Creating something out of nothing, magical moments and innovative offense is Kofi Kingston through and through.
Tables- Ladders- Chairs! Its all Ready! Extreme time. The New Day vs The Revival is set to kick off the show! One thing about Kofi Kingston, with his current position, it kind of proved right in that he was transitional champion that held on to the WWE title for longer than he should have. Anyway HERE WE GO!
WHAT A WIN! Great start to TLC with this match. I'm glad to see them heat up Humberto, but not at the expense of someone who needs to be built up themselves in Andrade.
The Kick Off match is about to start! Its Andrade vs Humberto Carillo ? Who will come out on tonight?
