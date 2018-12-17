WWE TLC Results: Braun Strowman defeats Baron Corbin to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

WWE TLC Results: WWE’s final pay-per-view of 2018, TLC- Tables Ladders and Chairs featured as many as 12 matches and at the end of the night it did live up to the hype. The biggest result of the night was Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship after climbing up the ladder to win the first-ever women’s TLC match. But that was not before Ronda Rousey made a surprise entrance to throw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair out of the ring. Rousey’s move will have massive repercussions but that can be saved for another day.

However, there were quite a few matches which witnessed interference. With his arm in a sling, The Monster Among Men slayed the Lone Wolf courtesy of some in-ring assistance by Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and Kurt Angle. So RAW will have a new General Manager.

However, the night began with Buddy Murphy retaining his cruiserweight title while Elias beat Bobby Lashley on the kickoff. The Bar retained their tag-team titles and it was retribution time for Natalya tonight as she picks up the win wearing her father’s iconic jacket. In yet another exciting battle on the women’s division, Ronda Rousey retained her title after beating Nia Jax by submission. In another battle, Finn Balor got one over Drew McIntyre with some much-needed help by Dolph Ziggler.

The New Daniel Bryan retained the WWE Championship against AJ Styles while Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax to retain her Raw Women’s Championship.

WWE TLC Results

Dean Ambrose beats Seth Rollins to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Daniel Bryan retained the WWE Championship against AJ Styles

Ronda Rousey defeats Nia Jax

Rey Mysterio defeats Randy Orton

Finn Balor defeats Drew McIntyre

Natalya defeats Ruby Riott

Braun Strowman defeats Baron Corbin and will face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

The Bar retains the SmackDown tag team titles

R-Truth and Carmella win the Mixed Match Challenge!

Elias defeats Bobby Lashley

Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy retains the Cruiserweight title