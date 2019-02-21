The Undertaker ‘angers’ Vince McMahon, doubtful to appear at Wrestlemania: Report

WWE legend The Undertaker is doubtful to appear at Wrestlemania 35 event after he has reportedly angered the chairman of the board, Vince McMahon. The former 7-time World Champion, who held one of the longest winning streaks at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Last week, the Starrcast has announced that The Deadman will be making an appearance at the Starrcast II event in Las Vegas in May.

Advertising

With Starrcast being affiliated with All Elite Wrestling, the organisation which is emerging as WWE’s leading competitors, the news has reportedly not down well with McMahon.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, McMahon is more than unhappy. “There was definite unhappiness about him doing the Starrcast thing,” he said.

“Undertaker’s special to Vince and you know, it didn’t go down well with him at all,” Meltzer added.

So far, The Undertaker is not slated to compete at Wrestlemania this year. According to Meltzer, the Phenom is slated to make an appearance at the pay-per-view in April, but there is no match or card at place for him.

Advertising

The Undertaker last made a WWE apperance at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in November. He teamed up with Kane to take on the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H.