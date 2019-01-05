What damage am I doing to myself if I continue: The Undertaker on retirement rumours

WWE superstar The Undertaker is rumoured to be on the verge of announcing his retirement from professional wrestling soon. The Phenom has been part of the wrestling circuit for about 35 years and with him not appearing to be his best shape in the past few years, many have started wondering when he would be calling it quits.

Recently, in a rare interview on Onnit’s “True Wrestling” program, the Deadman was asked whether he has ever thought about retiring. In his response, the former seven-time World Champion said: “You know, at the tail-end now, I really have to put everything into perspective, and what damage I’m doing at this point, to myself, and my life after wrestling,” he said.

But the superstar added that he had never thought about retirement even when he was finding it tough to get a good spot on the show. “But when I was going full-time, no. Even when the business took a real nose-dive, you’re thinking, ‘OK, how are we gonna get out of this? What we gonna do? We can work harder.’ The one thing I was really good at, and in my mind anyway, if anybody else feels that way is another story, but in my mind, I felt like it was always where I belonged, and what I should be doing,” he said.

“Obviously there were times where money was… but instead of, ‘Man, I need to get me a job at the Jiffy Lube and figure out something else later on…’, It was, ‘What can we do to make this product where we want to see it?’” he added.

The Undertaker last made an appearance at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia where he teamed up with Kane to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Throughout his legendary career, the 53-year-old has won 7 World titles, and also once held an iconic 21-0 winning streak at Wrestlemania, which was ultimately broken by Brock Lesnar five years ago.