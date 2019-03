Former six-time WWE World Champion The Undertaker recently choked up in an interview. Appearing out of character to be interviewed by Ed Young of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas, Callaway at the C3 Conference, the Deadman was questioned about how he met his wife, former WWE Women’s Champion Michell McCool. Surprisingly, while talking about his family, the Phenom shed a tear as he went about retelling the entire story.

“As you get exposed to a lot of different things because of what you do, I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle. I wasn’t living my life for god. Somehow, I met her. I actually get a little choked up. She is awesome,” The Undertaker said, trying to hold on to his tears.

A guy from the audience screamed “I love you, Mark” and the wrestler immediately turned to the member and screamed back: “I love you too, man. Thanks, I needed that. You saved me. I was about to lose my whole character.”

He, then, carried on: “So my wife worked with WWE too. Her character name is Michelle McCool. When she got there, she did not want to meet with two people – Kane and yours truly. She was terrified and did not want anything to do with me. It was funny, she has this unbelievable work ethic. She would get to the arenas early. She would pick their brains and get them to work on her character. That caught my eye. But I always believed in not dating people you work with. Then I broke my own motto.”

“I ended up getting to know her. She was really passionate. She wanted to do this. It was not a stair step to Hollywood or anything else.”

The former member of the faction Brothers of Destruction further added that his wife helped him in rediscovering himself. “Finally, she realised that I was not satan. We ended updating. She was living in Florida and she comes to Austin. So, she took me to Church. She was very persistent, and she wanted to be the man that I could be and that has nothing to do with being The Undertaker (chokes up again).”

On WWE Future

With the Wrestlemania season in full swing, the WWE fans are wondering if the Deadman would feature in the Show of Shows this year. There were rumours that after a heavy schedule last year, the wrestler might announce retirement this year. But the Undertaker has hinted that he would continue to wrestle in 2019, albeit on a lighter schedule.

“It’s a crazy deal. I get there (Saudi Arabia) on Friday. I wrestle on Saturday. Went right from the stadium to the airport. Caught a charter plane to Madrid and then caught a commercial flight from Madrid back to Atlanta then Atlanta back to Austin. So again, more time in the air then I was in the country. That was last year, hopefully, this year I’m a little smarter with what I do because those weren’t really fun,” he said.