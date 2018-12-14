WWE: The Rock returns to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35?

WWE is nearing it’s biggest pay-per-view of the year WrestleMania and that is a signal for some for the biggest names in pro wrestling to make a return. Last year at WrestleMania 34, fans witnessed several memorable moments as athletes like Ronda Rouse, Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and The Undertaker returned to the four-squared ring. So ideally this year should prove to be no different.

Among the biggest rumours currently doing the rounds is the return of The Rock. Earlier, reports suggested that Rock was slated to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania 35 against Roman Reigns. However, Reigns is out of action after revealing that he is suffering from leukemia. Hence, now the rumour mills suggest that ‘The Great One’ could be back in action for his first full-length match since 2013. Rock’s last full match was against John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Interestingly, Rock himself recently revealed that he does hope to return to a WWE ring soon. “I can’t wait to get back to a WWE ring,” Johnson was quoted as saying by

wrestlinginc.com. “People always ask me ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like inside a WWE ring because there’s a certain live crowd acumen that is second to none,” he added.

“That was always and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling. Whether I’m wresting a match or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has categorically refuted these suggestions and on a chat with Wrestletalk said, “This didn’t sound believable, but I checked. Not true at all.”