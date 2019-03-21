WWE: ‘People like us can only get so far historically and going forward,’ says Big E

WWE wrestler Big E, who is one of the three members of the The New Day, on Wednesday tweeted a self-shot video in which he ruminated on what happened on Tuesday’s SmackDown episode. Kofi Kingston was denied a shot at the title at Wrestlemania by WWE chairman Vince McMahon despite him beating Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, US Champion Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.

Following that, the trio contemplated leaving the pro-wrestling stable, alluding to the “glass ceiling” for wrestlers of colour. Big E in his video spoke about the same and said that The New Day are now measuring up as to whether they want to continue with the WWE.

“You know, you think of this business to some degree being a meritocracy,” said Big E. “If you work hard, you show up early, you stay late, you do all the right things, you jump through all the right hoops, you’re respectful, you don’t break the law, that you get good at your craft, that you really hone that, that you find a place with fans, you separate yourself, you find a niche, you separate yourself from a character perspective, from an in-ring perspective. You do everything, you check all the boxes, you show up in shape – you do everything that’s asked of you in this business – that if you do all those things you have a good chance of making it to the top.

“But now we understand the game. We see what the game is – that people like us will only get so far. That you can climb the mountain. They’ll let you climb the mountain, but as far as getting to the peak and staying at the peak – it’s not a thing that people like us, historically and moving forward clearly, can only get so far,” he said.

“So you know, we’ve done a lot of cool things here. We’ve been able to do a lot of things we never imagined we could do but clearly we are never meant to be more than this. And for people like us that’s not enough. And it will never be enough. So we’ve got to sit back and think whether, you know, continuing to be gone for 250 days-plus a year is worth it. Of missing the family time, of doing this to our bodies – leaving a piece of yourself in the ring that you can never get back. All the things we give, if it’s worth it when we can only get this far. So we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. You know, obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we ever be? I don’t know if it’s worth it.”

It is unclear as to if Big E’s video is only part of the ongoing storyline of Kofi being repeatedly denied a title shot by “Mr. McMahon” – Vince McMahon’s character, or if it is a peek into the trouble that is brewing the scenes at the WWE.