WWE Survivor Series Results: Universal Champion Roman Reigns beats Drew McIntyre in classic battle

Roman Reigns defeats WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Source: WWE)

The Big Dog Roman Reigns stood tall at Survivor Series 2020 in a breathtaking battle with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who proved to be more than just a solid “No. 2”. Though McIntyre claimed an initial advantage, Reigns bounced back to hammer The King of Claymore Country after sending him into the ring post. Stalking McIntyre, Reigns escalated the punishment when he threw him into the steps.

The Universal Champion fired back with a Superman Punch, but McIntyre rolled through Reigns’ Spear attempt into a Kimura. Reigns eventually broke free, but not before suffering potentially serious damage to his arm.

The WWE Champion countered another Spear attempt with a Claymore, but Reigns collided with the referee, sending him out of the ring in a moment that proved decisive. Reigns took advantage by hitting a low blow before McIntyre was struck by a superkick from The Big Dog’s cousin, Jey Uso.

Reigns finally locked Drew in the Guillotine that he attempted to apply several times earlier, eventually putting the valiant McIntyre unconscious for the win, with no small thanks to Uso, who put himself back in the good graces of The Head of The Table.

At Survivor Series, WWE celebrated the once in a lifetime career of The Phenom. With no fans to bid him farewell and a microphone in hand, Undertaker declares “my time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in peace”.

In addition, Team Raw won the Men’s Survivor Series Match with a clean sweep of Team SmackDown, strange circumstances led to Lana being the Sole Survivor in the Women’s Survivor Series Match, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks overcame Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

Results:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Lana was the Sole Survivor of the 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks def. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka

United States Champion Bobby Lashley def. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day

Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle survive with a clean sweep victory in the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal during Survivor Series Kickoff

