WWE Survivor Series: A look at the female superstars who could make a mark in 2021

As the time for Survivor Series draws near, fans are waiting to watch their favorite WWE Superstars compete for supremacy and for the WWE Championships. From Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley to Sasha Banks, some powerful female WWE Superstars are competing in this Survivor Series, let’s look at some of the female talents that you need to watch out for:

Bianca Belair: The very recent event where Bianca competed was at Crown Jewel 2021 where she put up an impressive show with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Bianca was the former Mae Young Classic competitor, and she has been a consistent promising talent for the WWE brand. She has qualified for the Survivor Series in the SmackDown’s Women’s Team and is gearing up to prove once again why she is the EST of WWE.

Rhea Ripley: With the current Title of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Rhea Ripley has marked herself under the potential contestants in the Title race of WWE. After four years at WWE, she was also introduced to the world through the Mae Young Classic tournament and has been in the eyes of the WWE fans as The Nightmare. Her performance at WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be one to watch out for.

Sasha Banks: The Boss has had her fair share of matches over the years and participated at the recent Crown Jewel in Riyadh with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match where Becky won the Title. Although this marked a milestone in her career at WWE, fans are waiting to watch The Boss at Survivor Series and reclaim the RAW Women’s Championship.

Liv Morgan: In a Fatal-5 Match, Liv Morgan claimed the win after defeating Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella. Even though her dramatic rise in the WWE matches has never been fully materialized with a major WWE Title win, she is all set to complete at Survivor Series 2021 as one of the strongest female contenders.

Queen Zelina: Recently crowned Queen Zelina at Crown Jewel, Zelina Vega made a surprise comeback and gave the fans a startle on her win. This was a historic win for Zelina Vega at WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament finale. The era of Zelina Vega has gained momentum and resurfaced again, with Survivor Series now next in line and fans eager to see the Queen back in action.