WWE Survivor Series 2021 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE Survivor Series 2021 live streaming: WWE Survivor Series is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. It is the second longest-running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania). It is considered one of the company’s “Big Five” events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin and TBA

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and TBA

Champion vs. Champion

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso

Champion vs Champion

Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Telecast Details:

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is all set to telecast the 35th annual edition of WWE Survivor Series, the only WWE event of the year where WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown superstars go head-to-head in battle of brand supremacy. For the first time in India, WWE Survivor Series will be broadcast LIVE in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Fans across India can watch one of the greatest sportainment spectacle in the world on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on November 22, 2021 from 6:30 am IST