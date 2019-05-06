‘Mogambo Khush Hua’: WWE gets a bollywood punch

The Bollywood Industry has been winning hearts across the world for years not restricting itself to just it’s country of origin – India. The iconic dances, dialogues and characters are world renown, so much so that it’s made it’s effects on the Superstars of the WWE Universe.

Advertising

From iconic movie dialogues of Sholay to Mr. India, this video has got some big WWE Superstars names with even bigger dialogues.

From WWE legends like Mark Henry, Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy, Contemporary contenders like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ali and The New Day to the Wonder women of WWE Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and the Boss herself – Stephanie McMahon – Catch this latest compilation of WWE Superstars in their attempt to go Desi with WWE NOW’s host Gaeylyn Mendonca.

WWE has been actively trying to woo the Indian market. In March 2019, it conduct the first-ever talent tryouts in India where 80 wrestlers were shortlisted from across the country