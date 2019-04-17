WWE Superstar Shake-up 2019: Who moved to Raw and SmackDown Live?

WWE’s superstar shake-up came to an end on Wednesday with the latest episode SmackDown LIVE. For fans, it is that time of the year when both landscapes of Raw and SmackDown undergo a sea-change to produce interesting storylines for the future. While RAW gained top stars such as AJ Styles, The MIZ while SmackDown added one of the top stars in all of WWE (Roman Reigns) while bolstering its women’s division in a big way. Here is the full list of the roster after the shake-up:

Superstar Shake-up SmackDown LIVE:

Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor

Elias

Bayley

Ember Moon

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy

Liv Morgan

Chad Gable

Apollo Crews

Mickie James

Otis

Tucker

Superstar Shake-up RAW:

AJ Styles

The Miz

Ricochet

Aleister Black

Erik

Ivar

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso

Naomi

EC3

Lacey Evans

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander