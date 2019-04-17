WWE Superstar Shake-up 2019: Who moved to Raw and SmackDown Live?

WWE’s superstar shake-up came to an end on Wednesday with the latest episode SmackDown LIVE. For fans, it is that time of the year when both landscapes of Raw and SmackDown undergo a sea-change to produce interesting storylines for the future. While RAW gained top stars such as AJ Styles, The MIZ while SmackDown added one of the top stars in all of WWE (Roman Reigns) while bolstering its women’s division in a big way. Here is the full list of the roster after the shake-up:
Superstar Shake-up SmackDown LIVE:
Roman Reigns
Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor
Elias
Bayley
Ember Moon
Kairi Sane
Lars Sullivan
Buddy Murphy
Liv Morgan
Chad Gable
Apollo Crews
Mickie James
Otis
Tucker
Superstar Shake-up RAW:
AJ Styles
The Miz
Ricochet
Aleister Black
Erik
Ivar
Andrade
Zelina Vega
Rey Mysterio
Jimmy Uso
Jey Uso
Naomi
EC3
Lacey Evans
Eric Young
Cedric Alexander