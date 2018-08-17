Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

WWE superstar Peyton Royce calls out journalist for body shaming comments

A journalist said in a radio show that Peyton Royce was "a lot lighter" in WWE NXT, the lower-level show from which Royce and her partner Billie Kay graduated to SmackDown.

Published: August 17, 2018 3:42:07 pm
Peyton Royce got support from a number of her colleagues. (Source: Instagram)
Peyton Royce, one half of the wrestling duo Iiconics who recently made their debut on WWE Smackdown, has hit back at a journalist for his comments on her appearance. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporter Dave Meltzer said in a radio show that she was “a lot lighter” in WWE NXT, the lower-level show from which Royce and her partner Billie Kay graduated to SmackDown.

“I think Peyton Royce’s transformation to look more attractive … I don’t know, I don’t want to say. But I don’t think that …,” Meltzer began.

“That they were more attractive in NXT?” Alvarez asked.

“I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that’s neither here nor there,” Meltzer answered.

“But she doesn’t stand out to me … when she was in NXT she did … she was a lot lighter.”

The conversation was put up on Twitter by a user who questioned if it was right on the journalist’s part to use the words he did.

Royce then retweeted it with the comment, “So what would you have me do Dave… starve myself? This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud.”

Billie Kay also supported her. “This is unacceptable on so many levels. How dare you say that someone is more attractive when they are ‘lighter’. You have no idea how stupid comments like this can affect someone for life.@PeytonRoyceWWE is PERFECT just the way she is. A strong & beautiful WOMAN!” she said in a tweet.

A number of Royce’s colleagues went on to put out tweets slamming Meltzer.

The backlash forced Meltzer to finally issue an apology.

“I’d like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out,” he said.

