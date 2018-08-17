WWE superstar Peyton Royce calls out journalist for body shaming comments

Peyton Royce got support from a number of her colleagues. (Source: Instagram) Peyton Royce got support from a number of her colleagues. (Source: Instagram)

Peyton Royce, one half of the wrestling duo Iiconics who recently made their debut on WWE Smackdown, has hit back at a journalist for his comments on her appearance. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporter Dave Meltzer said in a radio show that she was “a lot lighter” in WWE NXT, the lower-level show from which Royce and her partner Billie Kay graduated to SmackDown.

“I think Peyton Royce’s transformation to look more attractive … I don’t know, I don’t want to say. But I don’t think that …,” Meltzer began.

“That they were more attractive in NXT?” Alvarez asked.

“I thought so, yes. To me, yes. I would say so. But that’s neither here nor there,” Meltzer answered.

“But she doesn’t stand out to me … when she was in NXT she did … she was a lot lighter.”

The conversation was put up on Twitter by a user who questioned if it was right on the journalist’s part to use the words he did.

Royce then retweeted it with the comment, “So what would you have me do Dave… starve myself? This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud.”

So what would you have me do Dave… starve myself? 🤯🤯🤯 This is how nightmares for young women start. The females in your life must be proud. https://t.co/8MNpZNsR7m — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 15, 2018

Billie Kay also supported her. “This is unacceptable on so many levels. How dare you say that someone is more attractive when they are ‘lighter’. You have no idea how stupid comments like this can affect someone for life.@PeytonRoyceWWE is PERFECT just the way she is. A strong & beautiful WOMAN!” she said in a tweet.

This is unacceptable on so many levels. How dare you say that someone is more attractive when they are ‘lighter’. You have no idea how stupid comments like this can affect someone for life.@PeytonRoyceWWE is PERFECT just the way she is. A strong & beautiful WOMAN! https://t.co/1FDakcolpf — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 15, 2018

A number of Royce’s colleagues went on to put out tweets slamming Meltzer.

-6 stars, Dave. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 15, 2018

What a true piece of sweltering hot garbage. You’re an angel too good for this earth. He’d be lucky if you gave him the time of day. Which you would, because you’re also a great person. Love ya girl. Let’s set better examples — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 15, 2018

Shed light and open discussion on the destructiveness of body shaming on young people…all people. Our kids deserve better from us. #LiftEachOtherUp — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 15, 2018

The backlash forced Meltzer to finally issue an apology.

I’d like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out. https://t.co/qkgOrpVQOX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 15, 2018

“I’d like to apologize to you. You are an exceedingly attractive woman. I do realize the lengths and pressures on women in the entertainment world to maintain unnatural looks at times and am glad you pointed this out,” he said.

