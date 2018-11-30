WWE Superstar Matt Hardy to visit India for the first time

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy will visit Mumbai and Chennai as a part of a three-day visit to India, starting next Tuesday. Fans will have a chance to meet Hardy when he will visit Mumbai from December 4 to Thursday, December 6 and Chennai on Friday, December 7. Matt Hardy burst onto the scene in a set of plaid tights in 1994 at age 19, but more than 20 years later, he’s still dropping jaws while living his childhood dream. On his first visit to India, Hardy will be interacting with fans, visiting local landmarks and experiencing Indian culture as well as discussing how Indian athletes can pursue their dream of being a WWE Superstar.

Alongside his brother Jeff, Matt helped to revolutionize tag team wrestling in The Attitude Era, capturing the Tag Team Championships again and again in iconic battles against the likes of Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz. The legendary bouts incorporated amazing innovations in the form of groundbreaking Ladder Matches and, soon after, the first TLC Matches.

“We are constantly exploring ways to increase fan engagement and acquire new audiences for WWE in India. To this end, we work closely with WWE to facilitate talent visits in different markets. Matt Hardy is considered an icon in professional wrestling with an incredible following and our audiences will be thrilled to see one of their all-time favorite WWE Superstars in India,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN).

After several years away from WWE, Matt and Jeff shockingly returned at WrestleMania 33, proving they had not missed a step and clinching their eighth Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match. But later in 2017, a series of matches against Bray Wyatt woke something strange in Hardy. “The Great War,” as Hardy called it, resulted in “Woken” Matt tossing Wyatt into The Lake of Reincarnation during a wild battle on The Hardy Compound. Wyatt reemerged at WrestleMania 34 Kickoff, where he helped Hardy win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and then hugged his former rival, giving birth to a strange new tag team.