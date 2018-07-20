WWE Superstar Braun Strowman arrives in India, flexes muscle with Varun Dhawan; see pics

Braun Strowman met Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman met Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. (Source: WWE)

WWE Superstar and Mr Monster in the Bank, Braun Strowman arrived in India as part of his promotional tour for WWE on Thursday. While fans are excited to get a glimpse of the ‘Monster Among Men’, Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan made it a point to meet the giant on Friday. Dhawan, who is a self-admitted WWE fan, met Strowman in Mumbai and shared a photo captioning – “Braun Strowman ‘The monster’ and me get into a flexing contest. Great guy had a lot of fun meeting him thank you WWE for setting it up.” In a rare moment, both the men were inside a gym where they had an interaction. This is not the first time that Dhawan has bonded with a WWE wrestler. Earlier, during WWE’s visit to New Delhi, Dhawan had entered the ring during the live show and cut a short promo. He is also well known for impersonating mike skills of several WWE wrestlers.

Meanwhile, Strowman will also be meeting young athletes from the Special Olympics International, contest winners, and children’s hospital patients. He will also be talking about how WWE is stepping up its talent recruitment strategy to find the next Indian WWE Superstar.

“After the overwhelming love I received from my fans in India, I’m excited to be coming back for more,” said Braun Strowman. “Brace yourself WWE Universe India. The Monster is coming!”

“WWE has always had overwhelming support in India and the continuous interaction with fans through collaborative initiatives over the years has contributed to the growth of its audience,” said Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution & Head, SPN Sports. “Our on-air initiatives to engage our viewers to include WWE Sunday Dhamaal and live Hindi commentary for RAW & Smackdown on a weekly basis. Braun Strowman’s visit to India will further amplify the fan engagement.”

“Braun Strowman is one of the most successful WWE Superstars today who is literally powering his way to the top,” said Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President & General Manager, WWE India. “In the last couple of months, the Monster Among Men has won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract. Given that India has one of the largest WWE fanbases in the world, we are excited to bring Braun Strowman here to engage with the WWE Universe.”

