WWE Super Showdown: Undertaker vs Goldberg the main event match

WWE announced on Monday (May 14) that a first-time contest between Undertaker and Goldberg will be the main event at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. The third installment of WWE events in Saudi Arabia will be held on June 7 with other matches announced being Triple H vs. Randy Orton and a 50-Man Battle Royal — the largest in WWE history.

Other WWE stars who will be in the ring in the Asian country are WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar. WWE Super ShowDown will once again be held at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE had held a Super ShowDown event last year in Melbourne, Australia, and the first two events in Saudi Arabia were labelled ‘The Greatest Royal Rumble‘ and ‘Crown Jewel‘, the promotion has appropriated the Super ShowDown namesake for its latest controversial trip to the Middle East country.

Goldberg has not wrestled for WWE since losing the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar in a highly entertaining five-minute match at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The Undertaker last competed in the WWE ring alongside Kane in 2018 as part of a very underwhelming match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

It is reported that WWE made an estimated $70 to $80 million in 2018 for two Saudi shows, where WWE featured stars from both past and present. With Goldberg vs. The Undertaker announced as a marquee match, WWE Super ShowDown is expected to be no different.

Even though their combined age comes to 106 years old!