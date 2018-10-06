WWE Super Show-Down Live Results, Live Online Streaming and Live Updates: The Undertaker to clash with Triple H in epic encounter

WWE Super Show-Down Live Results, Live Online Streaming and Live Updates: The stage is set for the epic encounter to finally unfold as WWE icons Triple H and The Undertaker face each other for one last time in WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. After weeks of intense build-up to the clash, the two wrestlers will finally enter the ring in hopes of establishing dominance over the others. Meanwhile, WWE Championship will also be on the line as the personal rivalry between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe finally come to boils in a No-Disqualifications match. The Shield will battle the trio of Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, with questions hanging over Ambrose’ loyalty to the brotherhood. Catch Live Updates and Online Live Streaming of WWE Super Show-Down Live at MCG, in Australia.
Live Blog
WWE Super Show-Down Live Results, Live Online Streaming and Live Updates: A lot of old wounds will be opened while some new ones may be inflicted as WWE goes Down Under. Come Saturday, and The Undertaker will team up with his old D-Generation X team mate Shawn Michaels against Brothers of Destruction The Undertaker and Kane. It will be the last time that The Undertaker will battle Triple H and there is also a possibility of Shawn Michaels facing off against his old foe. Here are five things you can expect from the WWE Super Show-down.
One half of the New Day, Kofi Kingston, has been ruthlessly demolished by the Bar. Sheamus and Cesaro planted him inside the ring with a drop. Then with a distracted referee, Sheamus delivers a boot to face to Kingston.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods fly high from the ropes to take down Sheamus and Cesaro. But the Bar displayed their strength by catching them mid-air and then planting them down to the mat outside the ring. Power has been shifted to the other corner.
"CLAP FOR YOUR WORLD FAMOUS FIVE-TIME TAG CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER! IT'S THE NEW DAY, YES IT IS!"
The New Day enter the arena and they are distributing pancakes to the 70,000 strong crowd at MCG.
First up - we will have the SmackDown Tag Team titles match between The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) who will take on the Champions The New Day!
Tonight, one man will return to the WWE ring - it will be the return of the 16-time Champion John Cena!
HERE WE GO! One of the biggest Live Events of WWE - WWE Super Show-Down is set to begin. And the entire focus is on the two heavyweights Triple H and The Undertaker battling it out for supremacy, one last time. On their corners, will be their "brothers", Kane and Shawn Michaels. BIG FIGHT FEELS!
Why is there so much lights around here? The Phenom has arrived- Shut the lights out!
Samoa Joe better be prepared, because come today, WWE Champion AJ Styles will bring with him eight pounds of fury. Joe crossed the line a couple of weeks ago as he broke into Styles' family home when his wife Wendy and daughter were at home. Here is Styles has to say about the No Disqualification fight:
WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has expressed her frustration over not being included in the WWE Super Show-Down poster. Now, she has somthing more to say on her arrival to Australia as she prepares to take on Charlotte once again.
With the vicious attack on RAW last week by the Brothers of Destruction, Triple H feels the fight against The Undertaker has become more personal for him. Here is what he said on his arrival at MCG in Australia:
Triple H and The Undertaker have battled twice in the past at the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania. On both the occasions, Triple H lost. Here is how the fights went down:
For IIconics duo, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who are both Australian, WWE Super Show-Down is "Wrestlemania at Home". Here is what they said ahead of their tag-team match against Naomi and Asuka.
Daniel Bryan has the opportunity to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Heavyweight Championship title. All he needs to do is beat The Miz. The former WWE Champion has lost twice in a row to the A-Lister. He speaks about what the fight means to him:
Here is the full Fight Card for WWE Super Show-Down
Triple H vs The Undertaker
The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification)
Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad
Daniel Bryan vs The Miz (No. 1 Contendership)
SmackDown Women’s Championship — Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens & Elias
SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) vs. The Bar
Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics
Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on WWE Super Show-Down. Let's be honest about this event. It is not a pay-per-view. Fact. It is a WWE event, only being telecast and promoted on a larger scale. Fact. Why? Because much like Saudi Arabia's Greatest Royal Rumble event, it is the first time the company has held a show in Australia. Cool. So, why should we be interested? Because WWE might have learnt from the GRR debacle. Maybe. They barely promoted any matches (except of course, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar) for that event, and eventually the show had no repurcussions on any storyline, whatsoever. Pathetic, poor, and highly outdated product. WWE might want to change all that, with many more such events scheduled in the coming air, both in Saudi and in Australia. They have promoted every match and now, maybe, we can expect a great show. Fingers crossed.