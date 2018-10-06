WWE Super Show-Down Live Results, Live Online Streaming and Live Updates: The Undertaker to clash with Triple H in epic encounter

WWE Super Show-Down Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on WWE Super Show-Down. Let's be honest about this event. It is not a pay-per-view. Fact. It is a WWE event, only being telecast and promoted on a larger scale. Fact. Why? Because much like Saudi Arabia's Greatest Royal Rumble event, it is the first time the company has held a show in Australia. Cool. So, why should we be interested? Because WWE might have learnt from the GRR debacle. Maybe. They barely promoted any matches (except of course, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar) for that event, and eventually the show had no repurcussions on any storyline, whatsoever. Pathetic, poor, and highly outdated product. WWE might want to change all that, with many more such events scheduled in the coming air, both in Saudi and in Australia. They have promoted every match and now, maybe, we can expect a great show. Fingers crossed.