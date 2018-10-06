WWE Super Show-Down Results: Here are all results of WWE’s Live event in Australia

WWE Super Show Down Results: WWE Super Show Down event Live. (Source: WWE)

WWE Super Show-Down Results: A lot of old wounds will be opened while some new ones may be inflicted as WWE goes Down Under. Come Saturday, and The Undertaker will team up with his old D-Generation X teammate Shawn Michaels against Brothers of Destruction The Undertaker and Kane. It will be the last time that The Undertaker will battle Triple H and there is also a possibility of Shawn Michaels facing off against his old foe. Here are five things you can expect from the WWE Super Show-down.

WWE SUPER SHOW-DOWN LIVE

WWE Super Show-Down Results:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day def. The Bar

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair – IN PROGRESS

Triple H vs The Undertaker

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification)

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz (No. 1 Contendership)

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens & Elias

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd