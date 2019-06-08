WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: The Undertaker defeats Goldberg

WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia results-

Advertising

The Usos def. The Revival via pinfall (kickoff show): Jimmy & Jey Uso welcomed The Revival into The Uso Penitentiary on the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff. Jimmy & Jey Uso got the last laugh against the “Top Guys” on the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff.

Universal Championship- Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin via pinfall to retain the title: Seth Rollins walking out of WWE Super ShowDown as the Universal Champion seemed like long odds. Not only was he facing a dangerous opponent in Baron Corbin, but Brock Lesnar was waiting in the wings. however, he overcame both the challenges successfully.

Intercontinental Championship- “Demon” Finn Balor (c) def. Andrade via pinfall to retain the title: Andrade said he was not afraid of The Demon, but that did not stop Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor from defeating his challenger at WWE Super ShowDown.

Advertising

Shane McMahon def. Roman Reigns via pinfall: “The Best in the World” lived up to his moniker against Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown, but he didn’t do it alone as Drew Mcintyre came to his help.

Lars Sullivan def. Lucha House Party via disqualification: Lars Sullivan won his first sanctioned match in WWE, a Handicap Match against The Lucha House Party, but the fireworks didn’t end there.



Triple H vs. Randy Orton: A bragging-rights battle between Triple H and Randy Orton got personal down the stretch at WWE Super ShowDown. However, it was the Viper who secured the win.

Braun Strowman def. Bobby Lashley via pinfall: The Monster Among Men proved to be the dominant titan on Monday Night Raw when he overpowered The All Mighty at WWE Super ShowDown.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall to retain the title

Mansoor wins the 50-man battle royal

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event