WWE Super ShowDown Fight Card: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins defend titles, The Undertaker to face Goldberg

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with pay-per-view event Super ShowDown set to be held in Jeddah on Friday. The event will kick-off with The Undertaker going one-on-one against Goldberg. The Phenom made an appearance in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw and promised to unleash a brutal assault on the wrestler. The last time WWE fans saw The Deadman in action was back in November 2018, when he teamed up with his brother Kane and took on D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the WWE Crown Jewel.

In other matches, Triple H will take on his former Evolution partner Randy Orton after the duo engaged in a trash talk in the latest segment of Raw. WWE champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against Dolph Ziggler, and the current “Money In The Bank” contract holder is likely to announce against whom he could cash in his MITB contract.

WWE Super ShowDown fight card:

The Undertaker vs Goldberg: At WWE Super ShowDown, The Deadman will rise to step in the path of the uncontrollable force that is Goldberg for the first time ever. The Demon Death Valley will step out of the darkness to face the unknown against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who is returning for the first time since battling Brock Lesnar in a Universal Title Match at WrestleMania 33. The collision between the two legendary combatants promises to be one of the top matches of the year.

Randy Orton vs Triple H: The Viper will once again play The Game, as Triple H continues his tumultuous history with Randy Orton in a one-on-one showdown. The two Superstars have a storied past – from their time as allies in Evolution and during Orton’s association with The Authority to epic matchups as adversaries. Now, the latest chapter in their ongoing destructive conflict promises to be their greatest clash yet.

Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin: Seth Rollins will take on Baron Corbin in a Universal Championship showdown as part of an event that will be equivalent to or exceed WrestleMania.

Other matches:

Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship title)

Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs Andrade (Intercontinental title)

The Lucha House Party vs Lars Sullivan