WWE Super Show-Down: Brothers of Destruction lay waste to Triple H, Shawn Michaels

WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia is where two of the biggest wrestling icons went head to head in a collasal battle. In what can be best described as the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE, Triple H and Underatker fought a brutal battle where the ‘Game’ emerged victorious after pinning The Undertaker. Before the match began, there was a twist as it was announced as ‘No Disqualification’. With Shawn Michaels standing in his corner outside the ring, Triple H got the better of ‘The Dead Man’ courtesy of two super kicks and a pedigree which earned the three-count.

However, after the match, both the men were caught off-guard as The Undertaker and Kane launched a vicious assault as The Brothers of Destruction drove Shawn Michaels through the announce table. As The Brothers of Destruction made the long walk back towards the dressing room Triple H and Michaels were left sprawled out.

In a surprise late twist, the match was turned into a no disqualification match and despite it getting off to a slow start, the old school moves were out in full force.

The fight made it’s way outside of the ring and went deep into the crowd in the floor seats, but once it returned to the ring things turned ugly.

Chairs, tables and the famous sledgehammer all made an appearance with the latter delivering the final blow which sealed the victory.

After the fight was wrapped up, the four men all stood in the middle of the ring with their arms in the air as fireworks lit up the Melbourne sky. But things weren’t ove despite the final bell being rung as the Brothers of Destruction lay waste on DX.

