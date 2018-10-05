WWE Super Show-Down Live Streaming: When and where to watch WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view Live Coverage, TV channel, Streaming, Fight Card

WWE Super Show-Down Live Streaming: Triple H to face The Undertaker. (Source: WWE)

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Live Streaming: In WWE’s first ever show in Australia, the old rivalries will write a new chapter as The Undertaker faces the 14-time World Champion Triple H for one last time. On Undertaker’s corner, will be his demon brother Kane, while, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels has aligned himself on Triple H’s corner at the main event of the show. Meanwhile, all the titles from SmackDown Live will be up for grabs, except for the US Championship, currently being held by Shinsuke Nakamura. The show will also see the return of John Cena.

What is WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Full Fight Card?

Triple H vs The Undertaker

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification)

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz (No. 1 Contendership)

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens & Elias

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) vs. The Bar

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

When will WWE Super Show-Down take place?

WWE Super Show-Down will take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Where is WWE Super Show-Down taking place?

The WWE Super Show-Down is taking place at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, in Australia.

What time does WWE Super Show-Down begin?

The WWE Super Show-Down begins at 2:30 PM on the broadcasting channel.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Super Show-Down LIVE?

The WWE Super Show-Down will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE WWE Super Show-Down Live?

The WWE Super Show-Down Streaming will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track Live streaming and updates of the WWE SummerSlam 2018 on Indianexpress.com.

