WWE SummerSlam: Ronda Rousey makes history with women’s championship title

Ronda Rousey is the new Raw Women’s Champion. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey is the new Raw Women’s Champion. (Source: WWE)

Ronda Rousey won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on Sunday and thus became the first to have won the women’s title in WWE and the UFC. Rousey forced Alexa Bliss to tap out to her armbar at WWE SummerSlam held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to take the championship in what was only her fourth WWE match.

Rousey achieved the feat in style after just four months into her WWE career. Former Raw Women’s Champion Bliss proved no match for the newly crowned champion Rousey.

In one of the most dominating victories in WWE history, The Baddest Woman on The Planet punched Bliss in the chest and sent her reeling outside in the very opening moments of the match.

An aggressive Rousey, sensing anger growing in Bliss, sat down and turned her back. Bliss locked on a sleeper hold but that seemed to have no affect on The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who stood up to toss Bliss around and dump her into the canvas.

Rousey asked the Barclays Center if they were ready for a new Raw Women’s Champion and then grabbed Bliss’ arm and bent it painfully, leaving her with no option but to tap out.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd