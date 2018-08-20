WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: Brock Lesnar to defend his title against Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: WWE SummerSlam 2018 comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a fourth consecutive year on Monday, August 20. The stakes will be high in this year’s SummerSlam, as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, all have a go at each other in their respective fights. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will rekindle their brawl once again with the Universal Championship on the line. Jeff Hardy will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura again for the United States Championship, while Seth Rollins will challenge Dolph Ziggler again for the InterContinental Championship. All the titles will be defended on the Main show, except Raw Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship which will be defended at the SummerSlam Kick-Off show. Catch Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates of WWE SummerSlam. (Results | Fight Card)