WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: Brock Lesnar to defend his title against Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates: WWE SummerSlam 2018 comes to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for a fourth consecutive year on Monday, August 20. The stakes will be high in this year’s SummerSlam, as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and The Miz, all have a go at each other in their respective fights. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will rekindle their brawl once again with the Universal Championship on the line. Jeff Hardy will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura again for the United States Championship, while Seth Rollins will challenge Dolph Ziggler again for the InterContinental Championship. All the titles will be defended on the Main show, except Raw Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship which will be defended at the SummerSlam Kick-Off show. Catch Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates of WWE SummerSlam. (Results | Fight Card)
Live Blog
The B-TEAM, B-TEAM GO! GO! GO! Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas are still the new Tag-Team Raw Champions. Scott Dawson covers Curtis Axel, but the referee was distracted by Dash Wilder and Bo Dallas at the ring. Dalls falls down and while doing so, he reverses the cover, and the referee counted to three.
DUMB LUCK! And Stilll.....
The Revival is technically isolating Bo Dallas. They have taken Curtis Axel outside the ring and both of them are assaulting Bo Dallas at the moment. This is orthodox tag-team technique and Dawson and Wilder are masters in it.
The Revival - Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson challenge The B-Team - Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Can the former 2-time NXT Champions win the tag-team Gold on SummerSlam KickOff Show?
WHAT. A. SEQUENCE! Pinfall, after pinfall, after pinfall, after pinfall... and FINALLY... ONE! TWO! THREE! AND STILL... The Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. No one expected that! What a win!
Cedric Alexander flies high!
Finally, Drew Gulak gets his chance to challenge the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Can the entire face of 205 Live change?
No Rusev Day celebrations today as Zelina Vega pins Lana again to take a win for the Andrade "Cien" Almas and herself once against Rusev and Lana. What a HUGE WIN!
First up - in the WWE SummerSlam 2018 KickOff Show, it will be a mixed-tag team action between former NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega against husband and wife duo Rusev and Lana.
Kickoff – Rusev & Lana vs Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega
Kickoff – The B-Team vs The Revival (For Raw Tag Team Championship)
Kickoff – Cedric Alexander (c) vs Drew Gulak (For the Cruiserweight Championship)
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Jeff Hardy (For United States Championship)
Carmella (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (For the Smackdown Women’s Championship)
Daniel Bryan vs The Miz
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins (For the Intercontinental Championship)
Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs The New Day (For the Smackdown Tag Team Championship)
Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin
Alexa Bliss (c) vs Ronda Rousey (For the Raw Women’s Championship)
AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe (For the WWE Championship)
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns (For the Universal Championship)