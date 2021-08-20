WWE SummerSlam 2021 Preview: Goldberg collides with Bobby Lashley in biggest event of summer

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Preview: The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is ready for the biggest event of the summer, WWE Summerslam. There will be 10 matches taking place on the night, with the WWE title match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg and Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena headlining the pay-per-view.

But what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?

The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam.

Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer.

Will The All Mighty Era reign on? Or will Lashley indeed be next in the battle of the two goliaths?

At SummerSlam, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle 16-time World Champion John Cena in a highly anticipated matchup for the ages.

Whether it be due to nefarious circumstances or not, Reigns is at the top of his game and is one of the most dominant titleholders in recent memory, boasting victories over the likes of Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and basically everybody else in his path.

Though Reigns is firing on all cylinders, will The Head of the Table be able to see Cena? What will happen when one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history steps onto Reigns’ so-called “Island of Relevancy” against the dominant Head of the Table at Your Summer Vacation Destination?

Among the other matches, newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will attempt to retain her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.

MATCHES-

Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Jimmy & Jey Uso (c) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship Match

Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie( with Doudrop)