WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Updates: John Cena vs Roman Reigns headlines Las Vegas

Saturday, August 21, 2021
August 22, 2021 4:00:23 am
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates:  World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2021 begins at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event, featuring some of the biggest stars of the ring, has ten blockbuster matches scheduled for Monday. The biggest attraction is the one between former WWE champion John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title. On the other hand, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be up against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat encounter. Bianca Belair will hope to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks.

Schedule:

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)
Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)
Smackdown Tag-Team Championship: The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)
Raw Tag-Team Championship: Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)
United States Championship: Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)
Universal Championship: John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Championship: Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)
Singles Matches: Seth Rollins vs Edge, Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie, Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is ready for the biggest event of the summer, WWE Summerslam. There will be 10 matches taking place on the night, with the WWE title match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg and Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena headlining the pay-per-view.

But what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam.

Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer. (Read Full Preview)

