WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Updates: John Cena vs Roman Reigns headlines Las Vegas

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2021 begins at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event, featuring some of the biggest stars of the ring, has ten blockbuster matches scheduled for Monday. The biggest attraction is the one between former WWE champion John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title. On the other hand, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be up against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat encounter. Bianca Belair will hope to defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks.

Schedule:

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)

Smackdown Tag-Team Championship: The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)

Raw Tag-Team Championship: Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)

United States Championship: Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)

Universal Championship: John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Championship: Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)

Singles Matches: Seth Rollins vs Edge, Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie, Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal