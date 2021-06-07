WWE SummerSlam 2021 date, location revealed

WWE today announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium.

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art global events destination and home to the Las Vegas Raiders. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale Friday, June 18. Fans interested in an exclusive SummerSlam presale opportunity can register at http://www.summerslam.com/presale.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer and Las Vegas native.

“The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to host SummerSlam for the very first time and welcome WWE, its Superstars and the WWE Universe to Las Vegas this August,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Live entertainment and sporting events are returning to the destination in a big way, and SummerSlam is the perfect addition to the Las Vegas summer calendar.”

SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.