WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Seth Rollins slays Brock Lesnar to win Universal title, Goldberg destroys Ziggler

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Despite carrying a rib injury, Seth Rollins edged out Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night to regain the Universal Championship. In the Raw Women’s Championship, Becky Lynch emerged as Canada’s new hero as ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Natalya in a submission match.

The legendary Goldberg also won his one-on-one match against Dolph Ziggler at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Hometown favorite, the legendary Trish Stratus produced a brilliant fight before tapping out to Charlotte Flair. Here are all the results of WWE Summerslam 2019-

KICK OFF: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match-

Drew Gulak defeated Oney Lorcan via pinfall to retain the title on the Kickoff Show.

In the second kickoff match, Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews via disqualification (Kickoff Show)

Meanwhile, Edge returned to silence Elias: Sitting in the ring with his guitar, Elias played a song filled with lyrics about his disgust for the city of Toronto. Out came WWE Hall of Famer and Ontario native Edge to a huge pop. Edge entered the ring, made a weird face and dropped Elias with his patented spear.

Raw Women’s Championship-

Becky Lynch (c) def. Natalya via submission to retain the title (Submission Match):

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler-

Goldberg def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall.

United States Championship Match-

AJ Styles (c) def. Ricochet via pinfall to retain the title

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match-

Bayley (c) def. Ember Moon via pinfall to retain the title.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon- If Owens loses, he will quit WWE

Kevin Owens stuns Shane McMahon to save his job.

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair-

Charlotte Flair beat Trish Stratus after hitting the finger-eight submission.

Finn Bálor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Ballor

WWE Championship Match- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston retained his title as the referee ended the match due to a double count-out

Universal Championship Match- Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar via pinfall to regain his Universal Championship title